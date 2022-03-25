Barça enters the ‘bid’ for Kylian Mbappé!

Surprise in the FC Barcelona in a week in which rumors have intensified regarding possible signings to strengthen the team’s lead for the 2022-2023 season. According to information from the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’, the azulgrana team has officially entered the ‘bid’ for the signing of Kylian Mbappé ahead of the transfer market.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker ends his contract with the French team on June 30 and, to date, has steadfastly refused to extend their agreement. Everything seems to indicate that he will go to Real Madrid, the team of his dreams since he was a child, but the latest information from the French newspaper reveals that Barça would try to transfer him because they consider that it would be much cheaper than Haaland’s.

They have also highlighted that at PSG they are aware that from Barcelona they are very interested in the transfer of the player 23 years old and they hope that Xavi Hernández, the Barça coach, can hold a conversation with Mbappé to ‘explain’ the Barça project to him and, in general, try to convince him to join the Barça team.

War Madrid-Barça

‘L’Equipe’ has added in its information that Mbappé has respect for the history of FC Barcelona and the style, that has been recovered with the arrival of Xavi Hernández to the Camp Nou benches. In the same way, they maintain that their intention is to get a team in which the sports project is “powerful” and that guarantees it to compete for all titles, especially the Champions League.

This will obviously mean that Barça started the umpteenth war with a Real Madrid that seemed to have their signing more than on track. Florentino Pérez has been working on it for a long time and, in fact, last summer he put 200 million euros on the table to complete his transfer, something that Paris completely ruled out.