Barça ‘excites’ Madrid with the Fourteenth

The data is irrefutable: the last four European Cups that Real Madrid have won have been preceded by Barça’s goals at the Bernabéu. In the Tenth (2013-14) the result was 3-4 in favor of the azulgrana. In the Eleventh (2015-16), 0-4; in the 12th (2016-17), 2-3 and, finally, in the 13th (2017-18), Barça won 0-3 at the Bernabeu. In other words, the azulgrana have put Madrid on the Decimocuarta highway. Or at least that’s what Chamartín thinks…

If the trend continues, Madrid would win the Fourteenth after last Sunday’s defeat (0-4) at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In this they believe in Real Madrid, since it is the message that has been sent to the locker room to raise the morale of the troops. Ancelotti already warned that there was no need to make a drama out of the Barça win in the Championship and now the players are reminded that the sequence of defeats against Barca was the prelude to success in the Champions League. A good argument when Chelsea, holders of the European Cup, wait in the next corner.

Obviously, the recent defeat against Barcelona has stung a lot at the Bernabéu. But from there to questioning Ancelotti goes a long way. In the club they discuss some of the coach’s decisions, more in the change of role of some players than in their selection. Come on, it was more squeaking that the Italian put Modric from false nine to change the system. But what is really worrying is the team’s lack of verve, a symptom that was already observed in the first part of the game against Real Sociedad, which was diluted with the show against PSG, and which has returned with the movement of Barcelona.

So right now The concern on the main floor of the Bernabéu is to know which Madrid will face the final stretch of the season, the electric one that was enjoyed against PSG or the pout that was suffered against Barça. The conversations revolve around Ancelotti, whom they are going to demand that Madrid remain on high alert until the objectives are achieved: the League Championship and the European Cup.