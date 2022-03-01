Barça follows very closely two interesting ‘pearls’ of…

The FC Barcelona board has entrusted Deco with searching for ‘pearls’ of South American football to strengthen the team from next season and, according to ‘SPORT’, the club will send an emissary to Argentina in the coming weeks to closely follow the evolution of two young midfielders from the local Super League: Santiago Simón (River Plate) and Matías Alejandro Galarza (Argentinos Juniors)two players with very good prospects whose characteristics fit the ‘Barça DNA’.

Simón (19 years old) became champion with Marcelo Gallardo’s River in Decemberbeing an important piece in the ‘millionaire’ scheme in the final stretch of the season. The young man born in Tortuguitas plays in the spinal cord lying on his sides, with very good ball handling and offensive contribution, since he usually takes advantage of the spaces to filter passes and join the attack. Thanks to his characteristics, he has 5 assists in 29 appearances with River and is valued at 3.5 million euros on the Transfermarkt website.

In the case of Galarza, the local media compare him with a former culé midfielder: Juan Román Riquelme. Also 19 years old, the young player from ‘La Paternal’ has barely played five games with Argentinos, but he already made his debut as a scorer this season with a goal against Newell’s (3-0). born steering wheel, Galarza is a player with excellent punch and short pass, who easily moves the ball in small spaces and is very intelligent to hold possession in the opposite field. For now, its market value is just 50,000 euros.

Both Galarza and Simón have current contracts with their clubs. The ‘pearl’ of Argentinos has a contract until December 2025, while the River midfielder has a contract until December 2024. In the case of Santiago, Betis and Sevilla have already put the magnifying glass on him, while Matías still has no confirmed suitors. The great challenge for the ‘millionaire’ footballer is to establish himself in Marcelo Gallardo’s ‘eleven’a technician characterized by demanding the maximum from his entire squad. For the ‘blackbird’ of Argentinos, his mission is to consolidate himself as a starter in his first season in the Argentine First Division under the command of former Barça center-back, Gabriel Milito.

With Galarza a plan similar to that of Araújo can be applied

If in Barcelona they finally specify the arrival of Matías Galarza, his incorporation could resemble that of Ronald Araújo. Due to his scarce filming, the club could incorporate him into the subsidiary in his first season, giving him a chance in the first team according to his progression. With Santiago Simón, in principle, this would not be necessary thanks to his experience. This year the young man will play the Copa Libertadores with River, an excellent showcase to confirm his projection. If he maintains his level in recent months, Gallardo will surely bet on him as a starter to face the group stage of the continental tournament, the main objective of the ‘millionaires’ for this year.