Barça, from dreaming of the title to fearing for the Champions

Barcelona sighed with the miracle at halftime between Sevilla vs. Real Madrid and speculated, numbers, to dream of reaching the title. Still saddened by his elimination in the Europa League, the merengue defeat opened the door to that utopian pursuit. After 24 hours, Barcelona no longer dreams… It trembles with the scenario to which it has committed itself.

Madrid, in its own way and as usual when it is against the ropes, came from behind and won at the Sánchez Pizjuán to make the pursuit impossible, but the worst was yet to come. And he remains to see what will happen from now on. Cádiz stormed the Camp Nou for the first time in its history and left Barça with 60 points, tied with Sevilla and Atlético, with three units more than Betis and five than Real Sociedad, which they will visit on Thursday in much less favorable conditions. comfortable and quiet than expected just three weeks ago.

Now you can enjoy LaLiga on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes, where you can watch all the matches LIVE. subscribe here

From crushing Real Madrid at the Bernabéu and proclaiming the state of euphoria and happiness without dissimulation, Barça has gone on to a frustration as evident as an immediate future in the League that is more than problematic. Now they no longer look at Real Madrid, but rather look at four teams that threaten that direct qualification for the Champions League that was taken for granted.

It is true that he has a bullet left in his chamber, as is the match against Rayo Vallecano, on Sunday, to equalize his matches. And that, logically, he must win it… Just as it was expected that he would beat this Cádiz that had never won in the Barça stadium and that he managed to miraculously escape, for the moment, from the relegation places.

Barça still has to visit Real Sociedad and Betis, who today are still fighting to enter the Champions League and the sensations are not the best at all, far from those that on March 20, just a month ago, presented the team from Xavi as the fittest in LaLiga.





2 Related

Tired and without brilliance, Barça clings to the personality that its coach wants to establish above any discussion, no matter how desperate he appeals when the clock is against him and the scoreboard does not smile on him. That’s how it is today. The Camp Nou doesn’t know what to expect, Barcelona fans are between clueless and overwhelmed… And Barça, with no option to look up, begins to look down with fear. Very afraid.