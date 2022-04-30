Barça gives 35 million to Bayern for Lewandowski

Several weeks ago, in one of his usual off the records with media, Joan Laporta was convinced that Barça would be in a position to sign a crack. At that time, the preferences, in this order, were Haaland, Salah and Robert Lewandowski. Discarded, according to various sources, the signings of the Norwegian and the Egyptianor, the current The Best has become the main objective of Barça 2021-22. Among other things, because the player has shown his desire to wear the Barça shirt; and that is already a step.

As reported this Wednesday night by journalist Gerard Romero on the Jijantes Twitch channel, Mateu Alemany, Barça football director, had dinner in Barcelona with the Pole’s agent, Pini Zahavi, to tell him how far the Barça club is willing to go to close the signing of a footballer who will turn 34 next August . Zahavi is authorized to convey to Bayern that Barça will make an offer of 35 million. For the player, he prepares a proposal of two plus one. Lewandowski, for his part, wants three guaranteed years. One of the reasons for his estrangement from Bayern has been in the duration of the contract.

Zahavi will travel to Munich to transfer that first Barça survey to Bayern. The Bavarian entity will have to decide if it is willing to negotiate or, on the contrary, and as in the recent case of David Alaba (also represented by Zahavi), it prefers to reject any offer and wait for the Pole to rush his contract. On April 11, the Polish Media TV Sport announced that Lewandowski had reached an agreement with Barça to play three years at the Camp Nou (or Montjuïc if there are works). The atmosphere surrounding the operation is beginning to heat up, but for it to start, everything is in the hands of Bayern wanting to sell.