Barça, goodbye Rakuten? Binance or FTX as main sponsor

Barcelona could soon close an agreement to welcome a new jersey sponsor. The Catalan club has an agreement with the Japanese club Rakuten, which will expire in June 2022, for this reason the company is carrying out several negotiations. Among these, those with Binance And FTX, two companies linked to the cryptocurrency sector (although they may promote different products).

The news was revealed by Mundo Deportivo, who underlined how Binance – former Lazio jersey sponsor – has already included the former Catalan midfielder Andrés Iniesta in an advertising campaign together with other players, including Luis Suárez. The agency EFE explained weeks ago that Barca had rejected a proposal from an online course company based in India and another from the Middle East cryptocurrency sector.

There have been contacts with Rakuten, but the theme remains that of numbers. Barcelona would like to arrive at approx 60 million euros, also counting any bonuses, thus returning to pre-pandemic levels. The Japanese would have refused to reach this figure.

The CEO Ferran Reverter recently explained that the club is in talks with Rakuten “and we also have other candidates“. Eduard Romeu he also assured, days later, that the club’s goal is to double its current revenues and reach 1,500 million in turnover in the next five years, hence the importance of the value of the football shirt.