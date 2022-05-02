Barça has already completed a rookie at 20M€!

What’s next after this ad

A year of transition. After the departure of Lionel Messi, FC Barcelona knew that this 2021-22 exercise would be very difficult. The Culés had to change coach during the season while having results far from being up to the standard of the club. Aware of this, the Blaugrana leaders have already brought in new blood this winter with the arrivals of Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traoré in particular. They plan to continue this summer.

Among Xavi’s priorities is, of course, the recruitment of a No.9. Right now, Robert Lewandowski is the priority. In the midfield too, the Camp Nou residents want to get their hands on a midfielder. And they have already made good progress on this file. According to AS, Barca have reached an agreement with Carlos Soler. Under contract until 2023 in Valencia, the 25-year-old caught the eye of the Catalan club.

De Jong, the key to transfer

The Spanish media add that the Barcelonans have also agreed with the beloved club for a transfer this summer. The good relations of Mateu Alemany, former general manager of Valencia, facilitated the negotiations which are already very advanced. AS speaks of a 20 million euro operation. If all the lights are green, the Culés still have one last detail to settle. Indeed, to complete this arrival, they will have to sell Frenkie de Jong, who will be the key to the Barcelona transfer window.

But not sure that the De Jong clan is playing the game and helping Barça go through with their plan. What is certain is that Xavi validated the two operations with his management. The Iberian coach already has ideas for next season, where Busquets and Pedri would be untouchable in midfield. Carlos Soler, who believes it is time to leave the club of his heart where he has spent his entire career in order to evolve in C1 and pass a course, would fight for a place with Kessié or Gavi. But it all depends on De Jong’s goodwill.