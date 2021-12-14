Sports

“Barça is my first option”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

The Ajax goalkeeper on the rumored agreement with Inter: “Many things are said, but for the moment there is nothing”

André Onana talk about his future again and send a message toInter: “If Barcelona is my first option? Obviously – the words of the Cameroonian goalkeeper a Sport -. It’s my home and it’s where I grew up. I am in constant contact with Barça. I have a very good relationship with the environment since I left. Agreement with Inter? We talk about many other things, they also talk about Arsenal … But at the moment there is nothing “.

Onana, who has recently returned from a long ban for doping (he tested positive for a diuretic prescribed to his wife), announced for some time that he would not renew his contract with theAjax and that in the summer of 2022 he would marry elsewhere: “When you open one door, you end up closing it one day. The time has come to open another. We have done everything possible here and we have made history. This is the end and it’s time to build a new path. We have several interested teams, but we haven’t chosen any yet. You never know what can happen, because in football there are no certainties. Let’s wait to see which project we like best, it is important to evaluate the sporting aspect. Barça continues to be one of the ‘top’ in the world “.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee3 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

MotoGP, Bagnaia wins in Portimao and gives the constructors title to Ducati, Quartararo falls

November 7, 2021

Rome, Tiago Pinto announcement: "It’s time to say enough" – AsRomaLive.it

November 2, 2021

“It was done with Napoli, that’s who blew it all up! The quarrels with Allegri, Lukaku, Leao… ”- SOS Fanta

2 weeks ago

Mourinho: “With Torino it won’t be easy. Mancini could play in midfield “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button