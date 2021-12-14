“Barça is my first option”

The Ajax goalkeeper on the rumored agreement with Inter: “Many things are said, but for the moment there is nothing”

André Onana talk about his future again and send a message toInter: “If Barcelona is my first option? Obviously – the words of the Cameroonian goalkeeper a Sport -. It’s my home and it’s where I grew up. I am in constant contact with Barça. I have a very good relationship with the environment since I left. Agreement with Inter? We talk about many other things, they also talk about Arsenal … But at the moment there is nothing “.

Onana, who has recently returned from a long ban for doping (he tested positive for a diuretic prescribed to his wife), announced for some time that he would not renew his contract with theAjax and that in the summer of 2022 he would marry elsewhere: “When you open one door, you end up closing it one day. The time has come to open another. We have done everything possible here and we have made history. This is the end and it’s time to build a new path. We have several interested teams, but we haven’t chosen any yet. You never know what can happen, because in football there are no certainties. Let’s wait to see which project we like best, it is important to evaluate the sporting aspect. Barça continues to be one of the ‘top’ in the world “.