Barça is once again interested in Franck Kessié

Barcelona are improving rapidly under new manager Xavi, particularly after bringing in four new players during the January transfer window, but are already making plans for the summer.

The Catalans have made an offer for future free agent Franck Kessié, who looks set to leave AC Milan when his contract expires at the end of the season, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Barca have put an “important contract” offer worth €6.5m a year on the table after increasing their interest in the 25-year-old midfielder. The Catalans are said to be “the closest club” to signing Kessie and are now awaiting the Ivorian’s decision.

Kessie has already informed AC Milan that she will not continue at the San Siro and will look for a new club after five years with the Rossoneri, according to Adrián Fernández in Diario Sport.

The midfielder wants his future to be decided “as soon as possible” and “he is seduced by the idea of ​​playing at the Camp Nou”. Kessie joined AC Milan from Serie A rivals Atalanta for €25m in 2019 and has made 163 Serie A appearances for the club, scoring 34 times.

The options of the center of the field of Barcelona

Speculation that Barcelona may move for Kessie is a bit surprising given the amount of midfield talent available to Xavi currently. The coach has Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri, Gavi and Nico González available and they have all shone this season.

Xavi also has Sergi Roberto and Riqui Puig in the squad, although there are doubts about the future of both players. Roberto is out of contract in the summer, while Puig could be tempted to leave after struggling for playing time again this season.

Kessie would face a real battle for minutes if she came through, though it’s worth noting that Xavi will need a replacement for Busquets sometime soon. The captain will turn 34 in July and his contract expires in 2023.

Busquets heading to the MLS?

In fact, there has already been speculation that Busquets is thinking about his future and considering moving to Major League Soccer to finish his career.

Busquets is said to be considering linking up with former Barcelona teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi at David Beckham’s Inter Miami before hanging up his boots, according to reports. Eleven.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also reported that Inter Miami is not the only club interested in bringing Busquets to MLS.

MLS clubs are approaching Sergio Busquets since July 2021. He has decided to wait and turn down the opening proposals as he only wanted to stay at Barça. 🇺🇸🇪🇸 #FCB …but MLS clubs will try again to tempt Busquets, in particular Inter Miami – as expected & confirmed by @xavicampos ⤵️ https://t.co/nOikQdmWeW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 25, 2022

The future of Barcelona’s midfield appears to be in good hands even with Busquets’ time at the club coming to an end. Teenage midfielders Gavi and Pedri have received plaudits this season, while Nico is also pushing hard for a regular spot.

Coach Xavi compared Pedri to his former teammate Andrés Iniesta after Barcelona’s 4-0 victory over Athletic on Sunday 27 February and also made it clear how highly he values ​​the 19-year-old after the match.

“If we talk about pure talent, Pedri is the best in the world,” he told reporters at Camp Nou. “He is a wonderful player. I haven’t seen many talents like him.”

