Barça: Lionel Messi hates Pique

Last summer, Lionel Messi left Barça last summer to everyone’s surprise to join the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain. The seven-time Ballon d’Or left on bad terms with some Catalan stars.

Barça made an impression during the last summer transfer window by parting ways with Leo Messi. The economic difficulties of the Catalan club sounded the death knell for the love story between the club and the Argentinian. A real heartbreak for Barcelona fans but also for the 34-year-old player. Because at PSG, the Ballon d’Or title is struggling to convince. As proof, his three small goals scored in Ligue 1 since the start of the season. According to some, the Pulga would be unhappy, or at least not the most fulfilled in the French capital. A lot of things can explain it, like arriving in a new league, a new country and a new culture. But the more time passes, the more tongues are loosened about the relationship that Leo Messi could have had with his former Barça teammates.

Messi and Pique, it’s war

🚨[Albert Masnou🥇] | Pique offered Messi’s name to sell the Super Copa and also asked for Messi’s help in his video supporting the format and changing the league schedule, but Messi did not make the video. #fcblive pic.twitter.com/SDSMwiW61Q — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 19, 2022

Leo Messi lacks the expansive side of his eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the Argentinian knows how to be respected. According to excerpts from the book “Glory To Hell”, written by well-known journalists in Spain such as Sique Rodriguez, Sergi Escudero and Adria Soldevila, PSG number 30 has cut ties with Gerard Pique. According to them, the new PSG player notably criticizes his former partner for having agreed to lower his salary … after his departure from Barça. Something which, if it had been done before, could have allowed him to prolong the adventure in his heart club. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi also didn’t appreciate Gerard Pique using his name for profit in the negotiations with Saudi Arabia regarding the organization of the Spanish Super Cup. According to Albert Masnou, Pique had even requested a promotional video from his former partner before being royally snubbed by Pulga. Another blow for Barça fans, who had to deal with the mismanagement of their club by Josep Bartomeu. Glimmer of hope all the same, the recent arrival on the blaugrana bench of the idol Xavi.