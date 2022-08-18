Barça: Lionel Messi is considering a return!

Recruited in the summer of 2021 by Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi is thinking more than ever of signing his return to FC Barcelona.







Lionel Messi has definitely not moved on with FC Barcelona. How can it be otherwise? Last year, the Argentinian striker left the ranks of the Catalan club for good, failing to reach an agreement with the leaders for the signing of a new contract, after 672 goals in 778 matches in all competitions and no less than 35 titles won. On August 10, 2021, the star of the Albiceleste selection signed up with Paris Saint-Germain for two years, plus an optional one. Author with the club of the French capital of an excellent start to the season (3 goals in 3 games), after a lackluster 2021-2022 financial year during which he will not have weighed during the major meetings, the native of Rosario keeps an eye on his former employer.

“We have a moral debt with Leo”

According to information from the famous show The Chiringuito, Lionel Messi wants to return to the Blaugrana. For now, this revelation should be taken with caution, as the two parties have not entered into formal discussions with a view to a return to the Camp Nou de la Pulga. In early August, Barcelona President Joan Laporta announced the color. “If you allow me, I’m not going to comment because Leo is a PSG player. They asked me about it in the United States, including on Latin American television, and we were in a relaxed position. We will see. We have a moral debt with Leo.” There is no doubt that Paris Saint-Germain does not hear it that way. On the contrary because according to the Mundo Deportivo, the leaders of the reigning French champion have in mind to send him an offer of extension. What will the main interested party decide for his future? To be continued in the coming months…