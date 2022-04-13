Barça: Lionel Messi once again contacted

At the end of 2021, Dani Alves returned to FC Barcelona to everyone’s surprise to help the training led by his former teammate Xavi. In a team that is regaining color, the Brazilian would see his lifelong friend Lionel Messi return.

Within an FC Barcelona which walked on Europe and won three Champions League between 2009 and 2015, Dani Alves did not only maintain football links with his former partners. Some of them have become real close friends like Xavi Hernandez in particular. Thus, it was natural for the side to return to Catalonia when the young Barça coach needed him. Over the months, the Catalans’ game has improved a lot and the results with it. So much so that Dani Alves would dream of including in it the child of the country and his most faithful friend in Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi.

Dani Alves invites Messi to one last dance at Barça

A wish that the Brazilian cannot hide any longer and that he recently expressed in the Catalan sports daily Sport. Dani Alves dreams of seeing his pal Lionel Messi again at Barça and being able to play alongside him again at Camp Nou. He thus made his request to the Pulga publicly, insisting that the desire could be mutual.

“ I don’t know what he thinks or wants to do. I insist again, he could come back with me for one last dance. Why not. That’s what he told me. There is no other place like this. We can’t be better anywhere than here, it’s made for us, the city, the club. He’s gone, he tried something different and it’s time to go home if he wants “, he launched in an interview. However, the task promises to be difficult in the short term because the Argentinian sees himself rather staying in Paris next season to achieve a second season more in line with his status.