Barça made the corridor to Betis for the title of the Copa del Rey

Xavi Hernández had already announced it in the previous one and his team fulfilled it. FC Barcelona made the corridor to Betis for the recent conquest of the Copa del Rey title.

The azulgranas, in this way, have wanted to pay tribute to the current cup champion. “It’s a sign of respect and sportsmanship,” said the Catalan coach on Friday in the preview.

The Barça squad jumped onto the grass of the Benito Villamarín stadium a few seconds earlier and, later, Betis did. Even Xavi has been part of the hall and also the referees.