Barça made the corridor to Betis for the title of the Copa del Rey
Sevilla Spain.
Xavi Hernández had already announced it in the previous one and his team fulfilled it. FC Barcelona made the corridor to Betis for the recent conquest of the Copa del Rey title.
The azulgranas, in this way, have wanted to pay tribute to the current cup champion. “It’s a sign of respect and sportsmanship,” said the Catalan coach on Friday in the preview.
The Barça squad jumped onto the grass of the Benito Villamarín stadium a few seconds earlier and, later, Betis did. Even Xavi has been part of the hall and also the referees.
The hall was greeted with a standing ovation from a dedicated audience. The Benito Villamarín presented a festive atmosphere with a large banner that read ‘A Plaza Nueva must return’, in reference to the traditional venue for Baetic celebrations.
This match against Barça is the first that Betis plays at home after having won the Copa del Rey in the final against Valencia. Getafe already paid homage to the Betis on the previous day and, on this one, FC Barcelona had the gesture of sportsmanship.
Precisely, this gesture occurs in a week where Atlético’s refusal to make the corridor to Real Madrid, after proclaiming itself champion of the Spanish League last Saturday, has generated much controversy.