Barça maintains the tour of the US but with a different format

Once the League concludes on May 22, the Barca will play a friendly for the first time in Australia against a team from the local league on the 25th. Afterwards, the squad will start a month of vacation and, after a mini-preseason, the Barça team will travel to USAwhere they will play various friendlies, not only with the intention of making a good contribution to help remedy the club’s delicate economic situation, but also to continue expanding the Barça brand throughout the American continent.

Contrary to what was initially planned, the Barca finally will not play games in the West Coast of the United Statesincluding the Classic from Las Vegasbut will concentrate on the East Coast. With the dates and rivals still to be determined, what is certain is that the cities of New York Y Miami They will be among the venues of the Barça American tour, without ruling out a repeat of the 2017 Clásico -the first outside Spanish territory- in Miami.

Unlike in recent years, before the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic – there were no tours in USA neither in 2020 nor in 2021-, the organizing company of the friendlies will not be relevant.

