Barça makes a decision regarding the future of Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong has been protagonist in the FC Barcelona recently. The midfielder has been involved in endless rumors regarding a possible move for the 2022-2023 season. Manchester United seems willing to try to take one of the great ‘jewels’ of the Blaugrana team and could throw the house out the window to get his transfer.

The arrival of Erik ten Hag on the bench of the ‘Red Devils’, starting in July, has been the reason why United have asked Barça about the situation of the Dutch midfielder. Coach he wants him as one of the leaders of his project at Old Trafford and insists on the English directors so that they get their file, aware that he is a player with a lot of talent and projection.

However, from Barça they are not considering his transfer in the short term, despite the fact that in recent games he has been far from his best version. However, at Camp Nou they are aware that they have one of the highest-quality midfielders in European football on their squad and they don’t want to let him escape,Although it would be a very beneficial operation in the economic section (especially in the midst of the financial crisis of the Catalans).

Jordi Cruyff has spoken on behalf of Barça after the Catalans’ defeat against Rayo Vallecano (0-1) and made it clear that the club is not in the business of letting the Netherlands international go, specifically highlighting that “We are not going to sell Frenkie de Jong, he is a highly valued player within the club”, so except for a big surprise, the former Ajax player will continue to wear Barça for the next few years.

The fans bet on the continuity of Frenkie

There is no doubt that Frenkie de Jong has proven to be one of the most important players for Barça and Xavi hernández has been in charge of remembering every time he has the opportunity that he is an essential player in its approach and that, in addition, it can mark an era in the club, an opinion shared by Barcelona, ​​which does not consider its sale for the 2022-2023 season.

In a recent survey that we have carried out at FCBN on whether or not Barça should sell Frenkie and, if so, by how much, the results were very clear: 58% of the participants made it clear that they are committed to the Dutchman continuing, while 29% voted for the option of being sold only if the club receives an offer of more than 75 million euros. Likewise, 8% stressed that they would sell it for 70 ‘kilos’ and another 5% for 60 or 70.