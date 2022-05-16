Barça: Messi, Lewandowski … Alemany’s transfer window

FC Barcelona director of football, Mateu Alemany, spoke about the hot issues of the next Catalan summer transfer window. The Blaugrana leader notably made an update on the Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi cases.

Will Barça pull off the big hit of the summer? The Catalan club is closely scrutinizing the file leading to Robert Lewandowski, the Bayern Munich striker. Under contract until June 2023 with the 2022 German champion, the Polish gunner has clearly announced the color of his intentions for the rest of his career. The former center forward of Borussia Dortmund wants to leave the Bavarian ogre, to the chagrin of his leaders who want to keep him.





Interviewed by the channel MovistarMateu Alemany wanted to calm the game on a possible arrival at Camp Nou of the native of Warsaw, also scrutinized by Paris Saint-Germain. “It’s not done at all. We have absolute respect for all players who have a contract with other clubs, the market will start at the end of the season, I hope the objectives will be achieved and for the moment we prefer not to talk about a market which is for sure going to be very long.”

The Barça leader also rebounded from a return of Lionel Messi, a scenario launched by the father of the Argentine striker. If the president of the Blaugrana Joan Laporta opened the door wide, Mateu Alemany was less categorical. “I don’t know his statements. If they have something to say, they will tell us.” Recruited free by Paris Saint-Germain after the failure to sign a new contract with FC Barcelona, ​​the 34-year-old has scored 11 goals in 33 games in all competitions in 2021-2022, including 6 goals in 25 Ligue 1 matches. The “Pulga” is linked until June 2023 with the 2022 French champion, plus an additional year as an option.