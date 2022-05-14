Barça: Pique killed Lionel Messi, reality breaks out

Last summer, Leo Messi left Barça to everyone’s surprise to join Paris Saint-Germain. A departure from La Liga which is still a lot of talk in Catalonia.

Due to the financial difficulties experienced by Barça, Leo Messi had to leave his club last summer. A huge upheaval for the Argentinian and the football world. A few months have passed since his arrival at PSG but his departure from Barça still does not pass. We regularly learn more about the conditions of this departure. And the name of Gerard Pique is often cited as being at the origin of tensions with the Pulga. Leo Messi reportedly hasn’t forgiven the behavior of Pique, who cut his salary when the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left despite not having done so before. In order to calm the tensions and rumors on the subject, Piqué made a remarkable exit in Sky Sports the last days. The Spanish world champion also indicates that he cried when the announcement of Messi’s departure: “I cried when Messi left Barcelona. I cried for him. For the career he had at Barca, it would have been good if he stayed until the end of his career at the club. I can understand why Messi couldn’t extend. The club was suffering a lot economically because of the former president and the way he ran the club. But at the end of the day, these are things that happen in life. » A version called into question by a relative of the Argentinian.

Pique liar, a close friend of Messi swings

💥 OJO! The castaña that the pega un amigo of the Messi family stung on Instagram 💥 pic.twitter.com/2fEaPieIu1 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) May 13, 2022

On instagram, Alfonso Aguilera Rosique has indeed responded via a story to the statements of Gérard Piqué. For him, the Barça defender is a liar: “You are so fake. Not only didn’t you cry when Messi left Barca, you told mediocre Joan Laporta that if he wanted to build a winning team, he had to sell Leo Messi. The same Messi who helped you in Zaragoza when no one liked you as a teammate”. A scathing response that does not fail to make people talk in Spain. Since leaving Barça, Leo Messi has experienced a difficult adaptation under the colors of PSG. Author of four small goals in Ligue 1, the Argentinian is disappointing. In the Champions League, the Pulga did not respond either. Messi will, however, have the opportunity to show a better face next season, as his contract ends in June 2023 with the capital club.