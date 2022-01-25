Barça prepares the shot for June

Advanced negotiation between the expiring player and the blaugrana: there would already be a verbal agreement

The future of Franck Kessie it always seems further away from Serie A and Milan. The Spanish media reported it, investigating the situation of the Ivorian midfielder expiring in June and confirming the items related to to Barcelona’s interest in the player. According to reports from Catalunya Ràdio, this summer the AC Milan midfielder will be the number one goal of the blaugrana to strengthen the median. An economically attractive objective given the contractual situation and on which there would already be a general agreement between the parties.

At the moment there is still nothing defined about Kessie’s move to Barça but, according to the Catalan press, the negotiations with the player’s entourage would have gone ahead quickly in the last few weeks until come to a verbal agreement. The figures at stake affect the eight million euros per season plus bonuses for a five-year contract.

A close courtship that risks overcoming the interest of other clubs, such as Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham, to place the shot on a free transfer. Kessie’s future is less and less Rossoneri and more and more Blaugrana.