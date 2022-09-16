Barça – Real Madrid: Dani Alves calls Cristiano Ronaldo a “bastard”

Dani Alves returned to his duels with Cristiano Ronaldo and called him a “bastard” who did not let him “breathe for a second”.

Dani Alves has long been one of, if not the, best right-back on the planet. During his time at FC Barcelona, ​​the Brazilian international won everything and disgusted many attackers. The former right-back of PSG and Juventus was a fundamental piece under Pep Guardiola, and his successors, and had a leading role, especially during the Classico against Real Madrid.

“He won’t let you breathe for a second”

Indeed, Daniel Alves was in charge of facing Cristiano Ronaldo, who was then the figurehead of the Madrid rival and the best player in the world in the company of Lionel Messi. The Brazilian often crossed paths with the Portuguese which resulted in epic duels during their joint stay in Spain. Dani Alves has admitted the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the toughest opponent he has ever faced.

When Messi leaves Ronaldo and Benzema behind

“Cristiano Ronaldo. That bastard doesn’t let you breathe for a second. I wasn’t too bad, but it’s tough. He’s a scoring machine,” The Brazilian, who currently plays in Liga MX in Mexico, said in an interview with Marca when asked to name his toughest opponent.

Most successful player in history

Dani Alves faced Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of his game and, despite the rivalry between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, the Brazilian didn’t hesitate to name the 37-year-old as the one who caused him the most problems. However, the Brazilian has already claimed loud and clear many times that he prefers Lionel Messi in the fight for the GOAT.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens his goal counter

Dani Alves won six La Liga titles during his time at Barca, while Cristiano Ronaldo only won two at Real Madrid. In total, counting his time at Sevilla, the Brazilian won 28 trophies in Spain (not counting Catalunya’s three titles). Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, added 15 to his collection and became Real Madrid’s top scorer.

The Portuguese will now join the Portugal national team which will play the Nations League against the Czech Republic and Spain on September 25 and 28 respectively, ahead of a highly anticipated World Cup in Qatar in November. The next fixture for United is the Manchester derby, which will take place on October 2.