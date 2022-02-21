Barça returns to the ‘Champions zone’ after…

CHECK THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-2022

LaLiga Santander does not stop. FC Barcelona is obliged to fulfill all its commitments to avoid a catastrophe, but it is an uphill race and it will take time. The main objective of the azulgrana team, this season, is to sneak in and settle in the qualifying positions for the Champions League 2022-2023 and, subsequently, see if it is possible to think of a comeback. It is a task that, at the moment, seems impossible because Real Madrid continues without giving up in the standings.

In any case, Barça’s exhibition at Mestalla has been a reason for hope, not only because of the result but also because of the great image the team left behind. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a double, Frenkie de Jong another goal and Pedri González He signed the win with something from another world. Carlos Soler marked the discount, but it was insufficient.

With this victory, the team led by Xavi Hernández climbs to fourth position, in the ‘Champions zone’, to beat Atlético de Madrid, although they have the same points (42). Barça has one game less than the ‘colchoneros’ and will be key to increasing the lead in the standings. The difference with Real Madrid, however, is still 15 points…

The team led by Carlo Ancelotti has finished a difficult week with good news. They have 57 points and are at the top of the table, but now six points ahead of second place. On Saturday they got a resounding victory against Deportivo Alavés (3-0), in a match in which Real Madrid went from bad to worse. It was a first half thrown in the trash, with hardly any pressure, but in the second half they vindicated themselves, with great goals from Marco Asensio and Vinícius Jr, as well as a goal from Karim Benzema from the penalty spot at the end of the game.

Sevilla has lost the opportunity to stay close to Madrid, after a difficult draw against Espanyol (1-1) marked by a controversial expulsion of Joules Koundé. Lopetegui’s men have 51 units and have registered only one victory (against Elche) in their last five league games. Of rest, they have tied all the confrontations. Real Betis remains firm, with 46 units, after beating Mallorca at their stadium with a disputed 2-1.

It is followed by Barça and Atlético de Madrid (42) andn fifth position, after their victory against Osasuna thanks to goals from João Félix and Luis Suárez. It is a key victory considering that during the week they fell by the minimum against Levante. In the sixth place is Villarreal, who has also achieved a resounding victory against Granada.

Those of Unai Emery, with 39 points, want to ensure their presence in European positions. This Saturday they thrashed the team led by Robert Moreno with a comfortable 1-4 thanks to a hat-trick by Arnaut Danjuma. The ‘top 10’ of the domestic championship is completed by the Real Sociedad (38), Athletic de Bilbao (37), after the Basque derby that ended with a landslide victory for the ‘lions’ (4-0)ahead of Osasuna (32) and Celta de Vigo (31).

Like this it remains the rest of the classification of LaLiga

In the middle of the ranking are the Rayo (31), Valencia (30), Elche (29), Espanyol (29), Getafe (26), Mallorca, with 26 points and Granada (24). Meanwhile, in the relegation zone are Cádiz, with 20 units after their draw against Getafe, Deportivo Alavés with 20 points and Levante, which continues without raising its head in the championship, with 14.