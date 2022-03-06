Barça storms third place and chases Madrid and Seville!

CHECK THE COMPLETE CLASSIFICATION OF LALIGA SANTANDER 2021-2022

LaLiga Santander is ‘on fire’ and it has entered its final and decisive stage. The race for the title is carried out by Real Madrid, with a great advantage over its competitors, but anything could happen in the ten days that remain to be played in the domestic championship. FC Barcelona remains firm and achieved a key comeback at the Martínez Valero to sneak into the ‘top 3’.

The azulgrana began losing against Elche, with an initial goal by Fidel at the stroke of half-time, but in the second half Xavi Hernández’s men redeemed themselves from their mistakes and hit the Elche team twice. Ferran Torres tried his luck on several occasions and took advantage of one to finish off at will and tie the score and then it was Memphis who defined from eleven meters to get the three points.

Barça has 48 points in the championship and begins to settle in the first places of the classification. Since Xavi’s arrival, they have There have been fourteen games in which the azulgrana have recorded nine wins, four draws and a single defeat. Now, the Catalans are in third place in the championship, something that seemed impossible a month and a half ago, 15 points behind Real Madrid and seven behind Sevilla, with one game in hand.

The distance with the White House is still very great. Carlo Ancelotti’s they continue to put land in between in the classification and they have taken advantage of the last ‘prick’ of Sevilla to increase their advantage to eight punyos with respect to second place. Madrid comfortably beat Real Sociedad in a ’round’ night for the whites at home. The Sheriff’s men went ahead on the scoreboard through a penalty kick charged by Mikel Oyarzabal, but the comeback began shortly before the break.

Edward Camavinga equalized the score with a great goal from outside the area and two minutes later Luka Modric did the same, also very far from Remiro’s goal. In the second part, the sentence arrived: Karim Benzema made it 3-1 from eleven meters, after a penalty caused by Vinícius Jr and Marco Asensio, on his first ball touched, signed the win for Madrid to add 63 points in the table.

Sevilla has been left with eight less, 55, after their goalless draw against Deportivo Alavés, in a match in which they left the feeling that they could lose. Barça follows in third place (48). Atlético de Madrid has remained in fourth place in the championship after beating Real Betis, in a closely contested match, by 1-3 with a brace from João Félix, a goal from Thomas Lemar and a discount from Cristian Tello. Simeone’s men have the same 48 points as Barça.

Like this it is the rest of the classification of LaLiga

In fifth place is Real Betis, which has 46 units, ahead of Real Sociedad (44) after curdling its win at the Bernabéu. The ‘top 10’ is completed Villarreal, with 42, after losing by the minimum against Osasuna in El Sadar, followed by Athletic Bilbao (37), Valencia (36) and Osasuna, which has 35 units.

Celta de Vigo and RCDE Espanyol appear in the middle of the table, both with 32 points, ahead of Rayo Vallecano who lost this weekend against Cádiz (2-0). They are followed by Elche (29), Getafe (27), Mallorca (26) and Granada (25). In the relegation zone, finally, is the Cadiz team with 24 units, Deportivo Alavés and Levante, with 22 and 18 points respectively.