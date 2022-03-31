Barça took out the steamroller in a Clásico that goes to…

Historic afternoon-night for women’s football lived this Wednesday March 30 at the Camp Nou. The Women’s FC Barcelona received the Real Madrid in the second leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals against a stadium full of Catalans that vibrated with the victory of their team against the eternal rival. The Barcelona players, with a comeback included, won by a resounding 5-2 to go through to the semifinals of this Champions League.

Those of Jonathan Giráldez did not take long to show their superiority and in the 8th minute Mapi León made it 1-0. Barça had started very well, but it wasn’t until the centre-back shot from the central defender that the Catalans went ahead. The former Atlético player put it with a thread from far away and her launch ended up beating a Misa Rodríguez who could do more to avoid the target of the Spanish international.

With the first leg 1-3, the 1-0 left the azulgrana in an even more privileged position to sneak into the semi-finals. However, Madrid did not throw in the towel and found the option of leveling the score with a penalty from Irene Paredes. The defender opened her arm too wide and cut a center with it, making the maximum penalty. Olga Carmona, surely the best of the meringues up to that moment, He turned the shot with some suspense before a Sandra Paños who almost stopped it.

The 1-1 was much better for the madridistas than for the culés and those from Toril took a step forward in terms of pressure. Despite that, Barcelona was the owner of the match and was close to going ahead again in several arrivals that did not end in a goal by a little. However, there was no precision in the pass or the final shot and the duel went to rest with a draw that continued keeping the Barcelona players virtually in the ‘semis’.

Beginning of madness in the 2nd part

The second half, like the first, started in a big way with an impressive goal from Claudia Zornoza a few meters beyond the center of the field. It didn’t take the midfielder three minutes to see Paños ahead and put her above her with a spectacular shot. White went ahead and dreamed of leveling the tiebut that dream barely lasted three and a half minutes, since this Barça is a lot of Barça.

Aitana Bonmatí received very alone in the front, drove a few meters and put it with her left foot at the base of the post to tie the match again. Great goal from the Catalan to give wings to hers, which three minutes later gave another blow to the meringues. Claudia Pina, who already scored in the first leg, put in an incredible left-footed shot from the top of the area close to the top corner to beat a Misa who couldn’t do anything to avoid the goal.

That third goal did a lot of damage to the madridistas and Barça did not take too long to take advantage of this ‘slump’. In the 61st minute, Graham Hansen connected with Alexia, who entered the box and found a hole to shoot low and hard, beating Misa again. The goalkeeper, who touched her, could have done something else, just like an Ivana who slipped when she was able to get the ball off the goal line. Luckily for Barcelona, ​​the defender didn’t do it and the Camp Nou ended up cheering the brand-new Ballon d’Or winner after her goal.

Barça did not forgive the ‘little hand’

But the Blaugrana party had not finished with the fourth and Giráldez’s men looked for the fifth until they achieved it. Rolfö did what he wanted on the left, he left the two white players who entered him with a drive that mixed power and quality, and ended up putting it at the far post so that Hansen put the ‘little hand’ in front of a barcelonismo that vibrated with his team on this historic night for women’s football.

Although Barça wanted to make more blood, the chances that there were did not go in and the game closed with that 5-3 that was witnessed by more than 91,000 spectators in the culé temple. This clash is already the women’s soccer duel with the most attendance in history, so the ‘little hand’ becomes even more relevant if possible. Barcelona exhibited themselves against Madrid, their fans had a ‘pipe’ and it was shown that this record could only be made by the best team in the world.

Technical file of the match: FC-Barcelona 5-2 Real Madrid