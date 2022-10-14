Barça will wear a Drake tribute shirt during El Clasico

FC Barcelona and Spotify have revealed that Drake’s OVO owl logo will feature on their shirts during the Clasico against Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants are expected at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday for a meeting with their fiercest rivals, and a new twist will be given to their famous Blaugrana shirt to celebrate Canadian superstar Drake who becomes the first singer to reach 50 billion streams of his songs on Spotify.

Xavi’s team will take to the court wearing a special top bearing the logo of the internationally acclaimed artist – who has won more than 275 awards in his career, including four Grammys.

Drake posted a message on social media after the announcement: “It doesn’t seem real but it is.”

Barcelona vice-president of marketing, Juli Guiu, told the club’s official website: “For the first time in our history, we are replacing our main partner’s name on the front of the shirt with an internationally renowned artist in the person of Drake, winner of 4 Grammy Awards and record holder in different categories, such as being the first artist to accumulate 50 billion streams on Spotify.

“This initiative shows our potential to become a unique platform to deliver experiences that help connect us with our fans while reaching new audiences around the world.”

Barca will also wear special training shirts during their warm-ups in the Spanish capital, featuring Drake’s name and number 50 on the back, and the Spotify logo – which usually adorns their home shirts – on the front.

Barca and Real approach their last Clasico top of La Liga with 22 points each, with both sides still unbeaten in domestic competition this season.