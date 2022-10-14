Barça will wear a shirt celebrating Drake for the Clasico, against Real Madrid this Sunday

This Friday, FC Barcelona and Spotify revealed that Drake’s OVO logo will feature on the club’s shirt during the Clasico against Real Madrid this Sunday. 50 billion streams on Spotify is something to celebrate.

It’s the first time that the Blaugrana will wear an outfit dedicated to an artist, through a collaboration with the club’s sponsor, Spotify.

Indeed, this initiative is part of the partnership between FC Barcelona and Spotify which began in July. “We’re so thrilled to celebrate one of the biggest matches of the year and this new milestone in Drake’s career as he becomes the first artist to reach 50 billion streams. We’ve always said we want this partnership to be a celebration of fans, players and artists on a global stage, and there is no bigger stage than the Clásico.”said Marc Hazan, head of partnerships at Spotify, in a press release.

“For the first time in our history, we have changed the name of the main sponsor of our shirt, in order to make room for an internationally renowned artist such as Drake, winner of four Grammy Awards and who has already broken various records, including that of becoming the first artist to reach 50 billion plays on Spotify”explains Juli Guiu, vice-president of the marketing area of ​​​​FC Barcelona, ​​in a press release.

Drake posted a message on his Instagram account, showing off with the rare new jersey: “It doesn’t look real but it is.”

In August 2021, Drake previously shared a photo of himself wearing a Barca shirt. With this collaboration, the marriage between Champagne Papi and the Blaugranas is now official.