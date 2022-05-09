Barça wins against Betis with a great goal by Jordi Alba and qualifies for the next Champions League

Sevilla Spain.

A great volley goal by Jordi Alba in the extension of the game (1-2) unbalanced the tie with which it seemed that the Betis-Barcelona match played at the Benito Villamarín was going to end, where the Barça team mathematically certified their classification for the next edition of the Champions League and leaves the Verdiblancos touched in their attempt to enter that zone of privilege when there are three days left for the Spanish League to conclude. After an intense and even first half but without goals, the goals came in the second, first from Ansu Fati in the 76th minute, counteracted very soon by Marc Bartra, and then Jordi Alba on the last day of the match.

After the sporting corridor that the visitors made to the locals for the recent achievement of the Copa del Rey champion title, the game no longer had time for speculation because Barça could certify its classification for the next edition of the Champions League and Betis aspire from fifth place to one of those places that would keep them in the fight to be in the top continental competition. The Xavi Hernández team came out ahead, with strong pressure to control the ball, but Chilean Manuel Pellegrini’s men did not shrink and even tried to surprise the advanced rival lines on the counterattack, who did not have their central Gerard Piqué nor with the starting goal, the German Marc-André Ter Stegen, both with physical losses.

The first warning came from Barça in a lateral cross by Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé and an attempted rebound by Argentine central defender Germán Pezzella, who came close to putting the ball in his goal in an action in which Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo was badly stopped in the right thigh. At seventeen minutes the Portuguese Rui Silva had to enter the field to replace the Chilean, who at the first change put in a miraculous hand so that, between him and the crossbar, the Uruguayan center-back Ronald Araújo’s header would not become goal. The reply came on the verge of half an hour, with a strong shot from afar by the Argentine midfielder Guido Rodríguez that repelled the strain of a post and the subsequent attempt by Sergio Canales to which the Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Murara responded, who after several months took the responsibility of looking after the culé goal.

The pace slowed somewhat in the last phase of the first half and the game went into half-time with the initial 0-0 and with everything open for a second half in which the balance was maintained. Dembélé was the first to try, but his shot went to the side of the net near a post and then it was increasingly difficult for Barça to take the initiative against an opponent who prowled the visiting area more, to the point that Xavi he put the Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the field for the Dutch Memphis Depay to change the dynamic.

Shortly after Ansu Fati entered and after a couple of minutes on the pitch he made it 0-1 with a good shot after precise control, but the visitors’ joy lasted three minutes, until ex-Barcelonista Marc Bartra equalized after a good cross from Fekir. The final stretch of the clash was entered with the game already broken, with two teams that did not want a tie, and that was unbalanced in the 94th minute, the fourth and last of the extension, with a great volley goal by Jordi Alba.