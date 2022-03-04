Barça wins the ‘war’ against Madrid: Pablo Torre will play in…

Barca of Xavi Hernandez continues to give opportunities to the youngest, and it seems that everything is on track so that in the next few hours the signing of a ‘pearl’ of Spanish football will be announced. According to several media outlets, Pablo Torre would already be totally determined to wear the Blaugrana shirt, and is waiting for the final details of his transfer to be resolved.

At the age of 18, the steering wheel of Racing de Santander would be reaching the ranks of FC Barcelona for an amount less than 10 million euros of your termination clause. In addition to this, the intervention of the Egarense coach would have been crucial in the negotiation, since it has shown Pablo and those around him the solidity of the sports project that he is creating in his ‘new’ Barcelona. For his part, Gerard Romero, from the ‘Jijantes’ program, has revealed more exact figures for the operation, which would be around 5 million plus various goal bonuses.

☎️ As Marca advanced, Pablo Torre, the young Racing player and one of the pearls of his generation, will be CULER. Barça and Racing closing the transfer for 5m + bonus x objectives. The midfielder another future footballer @JijantesFC #market pic.twitter.com/oDXsKDuZlm — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) March 4, 2022

Everything points to the midfielder will be part of the first team even if he lands with a subsidiary file. He would remain in Xavi’s dynamic and will be able to play with Barça B when he is not called up, the same case with ‘Ez’ Abde and Ferran Jutglà. The coach considers it important that he plays as many games as possible to maintain his projection regardless of the category.

Another bet for the future

The culé board wants to ensure its future betting big on the youngest. The club already knows first-hand the importance of youth in the squad, and has found in Pedri, Nico, Gavi and Ansu Fati part of the leaders who will take the reins of the team in the coming years. Now, Pablo Torre can join them, and Xavi knows that he is creating a squad that can bring a lot of joy to the institution’s track record.