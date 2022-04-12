Barça would offer Arsenal 3 players to become…

The transfer market of FC Barcelona seems like one of the most ‘eventful’ of recent times. The Barça board hopes to reinforce Xavi’s squad for next season and is looking for alternatives that ensure immediate quality and performance, but which in turn ‘adjust’ to the entity’s economy. The Catalans are interested in Gabriel Magalhães to reinforce the club’s defence, and in Arsenal they would be willing to accept an exchange of ‘chromes’ with Barça.

The player that most interests the ‘gunner’ team is Memphis Depay. The former Lyon player arrived at Can Barça last summer as the great reinforcement in attack, but his performance has been far from what the Catalans expected. The Dutchman has continued to suffer from injuries and his poor performance when the ‘potatoes’ have burned and he has lost ownership to the detriment of the ‘newcomers’ Aubameyang, Ferran and Adama. For this reason, the Catalans would not see with bad eyes offering a barter between the attacker and the Brazilian.

The following in the list is Riqui Puig. The Barça youth squad has remained an ‘eternal promise’ and has failed to establish himself in the first team. The midfielder has never counted 100% for any of the coaches who have trained him and he would look for a way out during the summer to have the minutes he wants. From the Emirates Stadium they still see in Matadepera a player with projection, and they would be happy to have him in their ranks. Puig would see this as an opportunity to demonstrate his true level and would not put ‘obstacles’ on the negotiations.

Finally, Neto is the third involved in the operation. The London team would be evaluating a change in goal, where Aaron Ramsdale has taken the starting position from Bernd Leno, and Neto would be among the English candidates. The German could leave Mikel Arteta’s ranks during the next transfer window, and the former Valencia player would be a guaranteed option to take his place in the squad.

The finances of the clubs force the change

What is certain is that, to make the operation of the Brazilian defender feasible, the clubs would have to reach an agreement through a barter. Arsenal’s financial situation is less ‘dramatic’ than that of Barcelona, ​​but it is still worrying. The economy of the British club is not going through its best moment and, like Barça, they are not in a position to make large outlays. For this reason, the exchange of players is presented as the most viable option so that the incorporation of the former Lille is a fact.