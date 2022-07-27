Barça: Xavi speaks on the return of Messi

The coach of the Catalan club, Xavi Hernandez, spoke to the press about the possible return of the Argentinian Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona.





The Spanish coach has opened the door for the Argentinian to return, while Joan Laporta has raised the possibility several times: “(Lionel) Messi is the best in history. It makes no sense now to talk about Leo. In the future, we will see, the president has already said that he hopes that it is not yet the end of Messi at Barça. Lionel Messi is now a PSG player, and this until 2023. In a year, at 35, the seven-time Ballon d’Or may consider a return to Barça, if he is free of any contract. Lionel Messi’s first season at Paris Saint-Germain was mixed individually (34 games, 11 goals, 15 assists) and collectively (early elimination in the Champions League). Despite everything, the French club are considering extending the Argentinian’s contract.

Same story as his coach on the side of Ansu Fati, who would like to play again with the Pulga in Catalonia: “Yes, I would like him to come back. He deserves a better ending at Barcelona, ​​he is the best player in history.” Ansu Fati now wears number 10, which dressed Lionel Messi at FC Barcelona.

Pablo Torre will have his chance

In front of the press, Xavi also spoke about the club’s new signing, Pablo Torre. The 19-year-old Spaniard was recruited for the sum of 5 million euros from Racing Santander. Inexperienced at the highest level, the Spanish attacking midfielder will nevertheless have his chance with the first team: “Yes, he will be in the dynamics of the first team. When he is not playing with the first team, he will play with the reserves. He surprises us all. (…) He understands everything, he sees quickly, (…) he has talent.” Pablo Torre’s contract includes a €100m release clause, a sign of the Catalan club’s confidence in his talent and potential.