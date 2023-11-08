Barcarena Maternity Hospital warns about the risks of premature birth for mother and baby

Premature birth is a challenge that affects thousands of families around the world. In November, Dr. Anna Turan (HMIB), the Maternal and Child Hospital of Barcarena in the Baixo-Tocantins region, with the highest international awareness of this topic, reinforced the importance of special care and specific treatment for these babies.

Premature babies are considered those who are born with a gestational age of less than 36 weeks or about eight months, who require more care than term babies, as they have to be kept in the hospital in a therapy unit. There is a 50% chance of getting admitted. Intensive (ICU).

Natalil Miranda, neonatal and adult coordinator of the unit, explains that there are three classifications based on weight and gestational age: extremely premature, moderately premature and late premature.

“Extremely preterm birth is defined as birth weight less than 1,000 grams and gestational age less than 28 weeks. Premature babies born between 29 and 33 weeks and 6 days are not included in the WHO classification, but can be considered moderately preterm babies with low mortality. “Late premature babies have a gestational age between 34 and 36 weeks”, details.

rocks – Having an early birth poses a risk to both the baby and me. Premature newborns face challenges such as low birth weight, difficulty breastfeeding, maintaining body temperature and are more vulnerable to complications such as hypoglycemia and jaundice, resulting in longer hospital stays.

Even more premature infants may experience difficulties with maternal milk production, emotional problems, weight loss, and sleep difficulties, in addition to potential effects on bonding with the baby, especially during treatment. Separation may also occur.

Reason – Various factors can cause premature birth, including maternal anemia, placental abruption, gestational diabetes, twin pregnancy, inability of the uterus to color, uterine infection, prolapsed fetus, and pre-eclampsia. Therefore, prenatal support is essential to identify and reduce the risks of premature birth.

During pregnancy, it is essential that women attend prenatal counseling and be aware of possible warning signs that indicate premature birth. These symptoms include vaginal bleeding for no apparent reason, fluid loss, abdominal pain, changes in vaginal discharge, and discomfort in the pelvic and coxal area.

treatment – A wide range of protocols are offered at the Barcarena Maternal and Child Hospital to guarantee the survival and future quality of life of the two young patients. Key treatments include minimal handling protocols, thermal control, therapeutic hypothermia, sepsis and enterocolitis protocols, colostrotherapy, safe extubation, the Koala Project, the Kanguru Method in its second phase and others.

“We cannot fail to mention that our unit is an IHAC hospital that guarantees 10 steps for the success of specialized maternal care, such as female friendly care, free access to care units from two countries and infant formula. No marketing of products. And artificial bycos. Natalie Miranda emphasizes, “All these care, when executed, effectively establish non-patient-centered care in the family, thus guaranteeing recovery and prompt discharge.” Gives.”

campanha – In the context of the November Roxo campaign, HMIB will organize the fifth workshop on premature birth in the unit. The program will provide information and training for health professionals in the field, addressing topics such as the safe transport of premature newborns, the importance of maternal birth, motor development of premature infants and more. There will also be moments of interaction with the most professional staff of the unit, thereby strengthening the premature support network.

HMIB is committed to providing the best possible care and support to premature babies and their families, while also working to prevent premature birth through antenatal support and awareness. Being born prematurely is a significant challenge, but with adequate care and the support needed, many premature babies can have a healthy and prosperous start to life.

Service – HMIB Public is for pregnant women and newborn babies. Its scope includes 11 municipalities of Baixa Tocantins: Abatetubha, Barcarena, Igarapé-Miri, Mojú, Baio, Cameta, Limeiro do Ajuru, Mocajuba, Acara, Ponta de Pedras and Oeiras do Pará.

Administered by the Amazon Social and Environmental Institute (ISSAA), in partnership with the Secretary of State for Public Health (Cespa), or the Maternal and Child Hospital of Barcarena, Dr. Anna Turan, it is located in the city of Barcarena, 114 km away. Far from the capital Belém.

ASCOM HMIB text