Barça’s big ‘problem’ if it decides to sell Ter Stegen

Faced with a delicate economic situation and with the urgent need to generate income, FC Barcelona has put a large part of its squad ‘for sale’, with a few exceptions. Marc-André ter Stegen has entered the ‘package’ and it has been reported that the Blaugrana would release him if an attractive offer arrives in the coming months.

The German goalkeeper has been discussed for several seasons, but in this final stretch of the 2021-2022 has been key for the team led by Xavi Hernández. He has dressed as a hero in several games and has saved his own in a few confrontations. However, the club will value the offers they receive for his transfer. At the moment, there is none and it aims to be more than more than difficult to find one that is sufficiently attractive for the Catalans.

And it is that the big problem for Barça if it finally decides to sell Ter Stegen is that the goalkeeper market is very stagnant and no big movements are expected in the short term, as reported by ‘SPORT’ this Thursday. In this sense, it is most likely that Ter Stegen will remain at the Camp Nou for next season, because finding him a way out will be a real headache.

The one in Mönchengladbach, meanwhile, He is very comfortable in Barcelona and does not see a possible exit in the short term. He fully trusts the project led by Xavi Hernández and believes that the Blaugrana club will go on the rise in the coming seasons. Likewise, at the moment he is not aware of the interest of any club and those around him maintain their position that he will not move in the summer.

His situation, different from Neto’s

‘SPORT’ has reported, on the other hand, that Barça’s intention is to keep Ter Stegen as a fundamental piece of the team (it is indisputable, with 4,200 minutes played in this course), but with the asterisk that offers will be heard if they arrive in the coming months. His market value, according to ‘Transfermarkt’, is 45 million euros.

It is a very different position than the one you are in. Neto Murara, second culé goalkeeper, for whom they will press the exit. Barça wants him to leave the Camp Nou no matter what and they value the possibility of him entering into an exchange operation, aware that his record is very high and not just anyone will be able to assume it. It is an open folder in the club.