Barça’s epic victory to certify their pass to Cha…

The visit of FC Barcelona to Benito Villamarín has left mixed feelings to a culé group which is becoming more imprecise. Ansu Fati, despite the fact that he spent more than a hundred days ‘KO’, is still the most decisive player of the Blaugrana and made the difference in Benito Villamarín, although the former culé Marc Bartra ended up signing the tables, but Alba appeared ‘in extremis ‘ to certify the presence of the Catalans in the next edition of the Champions League.

Despite the very important victory, the big problem is that Barça continues at a very irregular level and without leaving guarantees on the pitch. To the azulgrana box this end of the season is taking a long time and it is far from offering the sensations that he had before the national team break. Against Real Betis it was the usual story and with the ‘security’ that if Xavi Hernández doesn’t move a key, it will be a suffering in these last days.

In the first part, the Verdiblanco team did not let Barça combine inside and did a lot of damage in the open field. Betis was the one who proposed the most and left the clearest chances, against a culé team that, from the beginning, only threatened in the attack with the incursions of Dembélé or the ‘sparks’ of Memphis. The most important opportunity was signed by Ronald Araújo, who with a powerful header forced Rui Silva to intervene to deflect it and hit the crossbar.

Betis responded with several approaches to the area by Neto, who, although he did not have many interventions, saw the Betis prowling at will. The counterattacks were ‘killing’ the Catalans and Juanmi caused the first ‘scare’ with a shot that did not take direction. Guido Rodríguez also warned with a shot from the frontl, after a pass from Canales, which crashed into the crossbar.

To the Barça is costing him more of the account

The second half began with the same sensations and a very thick Barça, with enough problems to play on the wings and generate ‘real’ danger against the Betis. In 53′, Dembélé tried to stretch the team and sent a measured pass for Ferran Torres to shoot, but Rui Silva was attentive to stop him, although the play was invalidated due to irregular position. Then it was the Frenchman himself who tried his luck: he started, put one more gear and shot to the side of the net, without success.

Betis wanted to react and tried their luck twice in a row: Guido sent a pinpoint pass to Juanmi in the small area and Ronald Araújo crossed just in time to cross it and prevent the scoring from opening. The charrúa covered a Dani Alves who had not appeared in his band. The siege, in any case, continued and Neto dressed as the protagonist: Alex Moreno crossed and Juanmi sent a shot at point-blank range, but the Brazilian goalkeeper intervened as a surprise.

Neto reappeared after Borja Iglesas enabled Juanmi, but the man from Malaga arrived almost without faith. The ’13’ culé saved again to maintain the 0-0… and provoke the reaction of the blaugrana with two very clear chances. First it was Frenkie de Jong who filtered for Aubameyang to shoot over the crossbar and then Ferran finished off Rui Silva, but denied the goal.

Ansu Fati and Alba to the rescue

When the tie seemed sung, the man of the goal and of the illusion for Barça appeared: Ansu Fati. He entered the field to replace Ferran Torres and made the difference immediately: He controlled the goal and shot at the post to reconnect with the goal. Nobody expected it and he opened the can to say ‘present’ one more time. The bad news was that Betis reacted immediately and Bartra signed the draw with ten minutes to go. He sent a header after a lateral center by Fekir to ‘sink’ the Blaugrana, but finally Jordi Alba appeared in the last ‘gasp’ of the match for the victory of the culé: Dani Alves sent the ball to the far post so that the left side appeared and He sent a rifle to beat the Verdiblanco goalkeeper.

Match sheet: Real Betis 1-2 FC Barcelona

Real Betis: Bravo (min. 17, Rui Silva); Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Alex Moreno; Guido, Saved (min. 77, Carvalho); Canales, Fekir, Juanmi (min. 77, Rodri); and Borja Iglesias.

FC Barcelona: Net; Dani Alves, Eric García, Araújo, Jordi Alba; Frenkie de Jong, Busquets, Gavi (min. 80, Gavi); Dembélé (min. 73, Adama), Memphis (min. 65, Aubameyang) and Ferran (min. 73, Ansu Fati).

Referee: Mateu Lahoz.

Mateu Lahoz. Incidents: Match corresponding to the thirty-fifth day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022

Match corresponding to the thirty-fifth day of LaLiga Santander 2021-2022 Match goals: 0-1, Ansu Fati (min. 76); 1-1, Marc Bartra (min. 79); 1-2, Jordi Alba (min. 9+4)

