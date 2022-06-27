Barca’s incredible interest in Harry Maguire flop, Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed David Beckham

What’s next after this ad

Maguire vs. De Jong

This Monday, we can read in the columns of the English tabloid The Sun that Manchester United has received a surprising offer from FC Barcelona. The Catalan club have reportedly offered a Harry Maguire swap for Frenkie De Jong. Barça want to strengthen in defense and would target the English international. But Erik ten Hag is counting on Maguire next season, so he categorically refused Barca’s offer. Regarding De Jong’s arrival at Manchester United. According to The Daily Telegraph, the negotiations appear to have resulted in a compromise on a price of €80m, which represents a profit of €5m for the selling club compared to the price paid to Ajax. three years ago. The Dutchman is reportedly looking forward to reuniting with Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo says no to Inter

We also learn this morning that Cristiano Ronaldo would have snubbed a Manchester United legend: David Beckham. As we explained to you yesterday in the press review, many European clubs have inquired about the fivefold Golden Ball, who would like to leave Manchester United. David Beckham, owner of Inter Miami, would have offered him to come to MLS. But Beckham would have taken a huge refusal from United and the player. For the club, he is not for sale, and Ronaldo would not be interested in the franchise project as we can read in the Daily Express where the DailyMirror. Hard blow for Beckham who wanted to take advantage of his media influence to grow his Inter.

Bellingham on the rise

Real will perhaps put their hands in the wallet again. According to AS, the Casa Blanca plan to make a 90 million offer to Dortmund for Jude Bellingham. The German club has set its price at a minimum of 100 million euros. The people of Madrid believe that the Englishman is the worthy heir to Modric. But beware, Bellingham has a host of suitors in his home country. According The Sun, Jürgen Klopp is a big fan of the 18-year-old. Manchester City would also be on the spot. The Cityzen have an asset: Erling Haaland. The Norwegian and the English are friends and formed a very good duo at BVB.