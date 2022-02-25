Barça’s possible rivals in the round of 16 of the Europa League

FC Barcelona has achieved its pass to the round of 16 of the Europa League after beating Napoli 3-5 on aggregate and after an exhibition by the Catalans at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Catalans, with goals from Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Piqué and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang They have got their ticket to the next phase and, above all, they have once again excited about their football.

The point is that this Friday, February 25 at 1:00 p.m. (in Spain), from the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the draw for the Europa League round of 16 will be held and Barça already knows its rivals. It will be the teams that qualified via the group stage, who will start as seeded and will play the second leg in their stadium.

Thus, the possible rivals of FC Barcelona in the round of 16 of the Europa League are: Red Star, Eintracht Frankfurt, Galatasaray, Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco, Spartak Moscow and West Ham English. In this pairing, it is forbidden for clubs belonging to the same Federation to face each other, but Barça will have no problems, since all the Spanish rivals will start from the second pot.

Possible rivals of Barça in the round of 16 of the Europa League