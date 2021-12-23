Barcelona, ​​agreement reached for a reinforcement from Manchester City

The Naples will address the Barcelona on February 17 and February 24 in the matches valid for the play-offs of Europa League. The Azzurri in fact closed their group in second place and to reach the round of 16 they will have to contend with the Blaugrana.

Barcelona, ​​which after 17 seasons returns to play the Europa League (then still the Uefa Cup), is not having a good time. From the farewell of Messi to the sensational debacle in the Champions League, passing through a start to the season that is anything but exciting and the exoneration of Koeman, with the arrival on the bench of Xavi.

Xavi Barcelona

The Catalan team, however, seems to want to reverse the course and, therefore, is also about to intervene on market. In addition to the sensational news of the approach to Cavani, in fact, Barça would have closed another purchase of absolute level.

Ferrán Torres to Barcelona, ​​done deal confirmed and here we go! The agreement has been completed for € 55m plus € 10m add ons to Manchester City. 🤝🇪🇸 #FCB Ferrán will sign a five year deal as new Barcelona players in the coming hours. He’s always been the priority for Xavi. pic.twitter.com/n1LsaHmISQ – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 22, 2021

As Fabrizio reports Roman on your profile Twitter Manchester City would have reached an agreement with Barcelona for the sale of Ferràn Torres. The Spanish winger would come for an amount equal to 55 million euros (+ 10 bonus) and would sign a contract of five years. According to what was reported by Romano, the medical examinations of the class of 2000 in Barcelona should also take place tomorrow.