Barcelona, ​​Aguero must take care: out at least three months

BARCELONA (Spain) – It is not good news that comes from Sergio Aguero : to the player of the Barcelona in fact, after leaving the field stunned in the match against Alaves, a cardiac arrhythmia : will have to stay for at least three months to undergo appropriate treatment.

Fear for Aguero: stunned by a fight, heart tests in the hospital

Aguero: “I helped Messi with export”

Aguero out three months for an arrhythmia: the Barça statement

“Player Kun Agüero underwent a diagnostic and therapeutic procedure by Dr. Josep Brugada. During the next three months, the effectiveness of the treatment will be evaluated to determine your recovery process “, reads the statement from Barcelona. The former Manchester City striker was back in the squad just a few weeks ago after recovering from the injury that prevented him from making his debut in the early months of La Liga.