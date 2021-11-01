Sports

Barcelona, ​​Aguero out for the next three months. The club: “Therapeutic process completed”

After the accused cardiac arrhythmia Sergio Aguero during Barcelona-Alaves yesterday the Catalan club medical report arrived: “The player – it reads – has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada and will not be available for the next three months, during who will evaluate the effectiveness of the treatment for the purpose of recovery “.

