Barcelona, ​​Aguero retires: heart problem for the Kun

The announcement of the journalist friend: a malignant cardiac arrhythmia found in recent weeks forces the Argentine striker to forced retirement

The ‘Kun’ Aguero is getting closer to retirement for heart problems. According to what was communicated by the Catalan journalist Gerard Romero, a good friend of the Argentine footballer, the Barça striker has made the decision to leave football and will officially announce it at a press conference scheduled for next week.

18 years in the field – Aguero is 33 years old and has been playing since he was 15. Since his debut with Independiente 18 have passed, spent between Argentina, Spain and England, but heart problems emerged only on 30 October last. At the end of the first half in Barça-Alaves, the Argentine footballer, who had just arrived at Camp Nou after being released from Manchester City, suffered from breathing difficulties and chest pain, went out and ended up in hospital.

The arrhythmia – The in-depth examinations first revealed an arrhythmia, and then evidently something more serious. On 2 November, Barça announced that Aguero would be stopped for at least 3 months. Then a few days later Catalunya Radio had already talked about retirement, which was denied by the player himself via social media: “I continue to take exams”, said the ‘Kun’, leaving a door open for his possible return. Today this new revelation. The last word is up to Aguero, but it really seems that his great football career must end early.

November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 18:18)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link