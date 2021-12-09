Barcelona, ​​an era is over: without Champions League round of 16 after 21 years. Xavi, the revolution never started | First page

An era has officially ended. Tonight in Bavaria, at the Allianz Arena, at the triple whistle of the referee Hategan, Barcelona officially said goodbye to the Champions League by being eliminated in the groups by a merciless Bayern Munich and by Benfica who imposed on the Catalans the shame of overtaking a distance. An era has officially ended, an era that lasted 21 years, pbecause it was from the 2000/2001 season that Barcelona had not been eliminated in the group stage of the highest club competition (in 2003/2004 he did not participate). Then were the Leeds of Miracles (magic team with Kewell, Bowyer and Viduka) and the Milan of Zaccheroni (later eliminated in the second round by Deportivo La Coruna) to cost the Catalans the elimination, but since then, when Barcelona took part in the tournament, they have always hit at least the round of 16.

Messi was not there yet, but his farewell today weighs like a boulder on the disastrous season of a club that is in full revolution, but for which the light at the end of the tunnel is not only still not visible, but it seems a little light today in the middle of the tunnel. The Champions season, and the first disasters against Bayern and Benfica came with Ronald Koeman driving. Today on that hot bench sits the great ex Xavi, who in 2000/2001 was already in the team with Rivaldo, Luis Enrique, Overmars, Puyol, Guardiola and not only that, and that in these 20 years of trophies in blaugrana he has brought many.

Of the light of the past (and of a Messi who no longer exists), however, one can no longer live. The reflex is getting weaker and floundering in the folds of a disastrous budget to the point of leaving no room for important maneuvers. The big players in the locker room were forced to cut their salaries, Xavi agreed to pay himself a large part of the severance pay from Al Sadd and in view of January the idea is to try in every way to find low-cost solutions to reinforce a squad that today is distantly related to the one eliminated in 2000/2001.

You will have to focus on young people and Xavi’s mission will inevitably have to focus on them for the turning point and change of pace. The revolution, however, today has suffered a severe blow and even the coach is not free from blame. The man of providence, brought or rather brought back to Catalonia for the team to find identity, play and vivacity, the most important goal fails, not so much for himself, but for the club’s coffers, scrapping a 0-0 draw with Benfica (and the missed goal by Seferovic in the 93rd cries out again for revenge) and a new 3-0 knockout against Bayern. Two match points thrown away and that sense of identity asked by everyone that is not yet seen. Time is needed, he tells himself in Barcelona, ​​and Xavi’s project is certainly a long one. Yes, but the results are more important than patience and has the long-awaited revolution really begun? The feeling is that Barcelona are still far from being out of the crisis. Technical, corporate, financial. Messi was just the patch that covered all the holes.