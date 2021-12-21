Barcelona, ​​artificial intelligence is looking for Xavi’s striker … and finds Belotti!

After the farewell of Aguero, and considering the team’s low scoring streak (28 goals in 18 league games), the Barcelona will be looking for a new forward in the January transfer market. While there is talk of a possible exchange with Inter Milan with De Jong in Milan and Sanchez returning to the blaugrana, to find a center forward for Xavi olocip also thought about it, an artificial intelligence system whose ceo is a former Real Madrid, Esteban Granero. Starting from certain criteria (strikers from more than 50 leagues, under 30, with more than 500 minutes played this season and, given the economic situation of the Boat, with the contract expiring in 2022).