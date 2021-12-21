Sports

Barcelona, ​​artificial intelligence is looking for Xavi’s striker … and finds Belotti!

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read

After the farewell of Aguero, and considering the team’s low scoring streak (28 goals in 18 league games), the Barcelona will be looking for a new forward in the January transfer market. While there is talk of a possible exchange with Inter Milan with De Jong in Milan and Sanchez returning to the blaugrana, to find a center forward for Xavi olocip also thought about it, an artificial intelligence system whose ceo is a former Real Madrid, Esteban Granero. Starting from certain criteria (strikers from more than 50 leagues, under 30, with more than 500 minutes played this season and, given the economic situation of the Boat, with the contract expiring in 2022).

Pedri triumphs with Tuttosport's Golden Boy at Camp Nou

Watch the video

Pedri triumphs with Tuttosport’s Golden Boy at Camp Nou

Belotti ideal candidate

The results? To suit Xavi would be Julián Álvarez (River Plate), Andrea Belotti (Turin), Sardar Azmoun (Zenit de Saint Petersburg), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) or Kolo Muani (Nante). Belotti would represent the perfect option in terms of the amount of offensive action produced by the team and, although Alvarez on paper may be more involved in the attacking maneuver, the rooster would penalize Barcelona much less with wrong passes or backwards. And also in terms of experience, at 28 he would have fewer problems than a 21-year-old coming from a championship like Argentina.

Barcelona, ​​the new Camp Nou will be grand and very expensive

Watch the video

Barcelona, ​​the new Camp Nou will be grand and very expensive

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee49 mins ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Roma-Milan, the report cards: Kjaer from the textbook, 8 like Ibra. Abraham weakened: 5 – La Gazzetta dello Sport

November 1, 2021

Juventus, very bad figure with Chelsea: Bargiggia destroys Allegri

4 weeks ago

Icardi-Juve, important announcement live from the coach

1 week ago

MotoGP, Marc Marquez misses the Algarve GP due to a concussion

November 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button