Sports

Barcelona, ​​cardiac arrhythmia for Aguero: out at least three months | News

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 23 Less than a minute

Barcelona will have to do without Sergio “Kun” Aguero for at least three months. This is the response of the analysis to which the Argentine striker was subjected to the substitution against Alaves and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Aguero was struggling to breathe on the pitch and Barça reported that the player suffered from a ‘cardiac arrhythmia during the match. The company has submitted the Kun to a therapy whose results will be evaluated in the next three months, only to understand the possible ways of recovery.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 hours ago
0 23 Less than a minute
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Maresca rejected after Milan-Rome: the Rocchi designator will stop him for at least two rounds

16 hours ago

You no longer understand a club

1 day ago

Tuttosport relaunches: “Disagreements between Inzaghi and Cellino”. The possible replacements of the coach in Brescia

July 16, 2021

Ibra, a heavy free-kick: 400 goals in various leagues and 150 in A | News

1 day ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button