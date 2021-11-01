Barcelona, ​​cardiac arrhythmia for Aguero: out at least three months | News

Barcelona will have to do without Sergio “Kun” Aguero for at least three months. This is the response of the analysis to which the Argentine striker was subjected to the substitution against Alaves and was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Aguero was struggling to breathe on the pitch and Barça reported that the player suffered from a ‘cardiac arrhythmia during the match. The company has submitted the Kun to a therapy whose results will be evaluated in the next three months, only to understand the possible ways of recovery.