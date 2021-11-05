Barcelona, ​​case on Xavi: green light for Al-Sadd but the Blaugrana deny

The Spaniard is destined to sit on the blaugrana bench. The Qatari announcement: “We are not hindering it. We have agreed on the transfer after payment of the clause”. Sharp denial of the Catalans

Incredible. Al-Sadd has issued an official statement saying that Barcelona have paid the € 5 million release clause from their coach to bring him back to Barcelona. At Camp Nou the press release was not liked at all, and in an hour they said that they had not paid any clause and that therefore Xavi is still the Al-Sadd coach. A transfer that seemed to have been done for days, is still in the air, in a situation of chaos and uncertainty. Pending further developments, everything seems ready for Xavi Hernández to return to Barcelona after six years. He was gone after 17 seasons and 25 titles, canterano, player, captain, symbol, will return as manager. He had gone to Doha, to play first and then coach, today it seemed he was about to end his long stage in Qatar: six years and several titles there too.

clause – For days in Barcelona they had given up on the matter, but it was clear that the deal had to be closed. Yes, Xavi had given his yes to Barça, but Al-Sadd did not agree so much, and in the end, in order to let his coach leave, he demanded that the Catalan club, which is going through a serious economic crisis, pay the release clause, set at 5 million euros. Barcelona obviously don’t want to pay, and now let’s see what happens.

tremendous debut – Xavi, 41, has already said no twice to his favorite club, this time he accepted. However, the parties must find an agreement so that he can travel to Catalonia and from Monday take charge of the team, which tomorrow in Vigo will still be led by Sergi Barjuan, interim coach who will then return to Barça B. The idea is that Xavi will make his debut on Saturday. November 20 at the Camp Nou in the derby with Espanyol and three days later do the same in the Champions League as a coach in what is an early final: Barcelona receive Benfica who have already beaten them 3-0. If he wants to stay in the Champions League he must win.

Historical appeals? – With him on the staff will be his brother, and six other people already by his side in Doha. Joan Laporta hopes that the history of 2008 will be repeated, when to replace Frank Rijkaard she relied on a young and inexperienced Pep Guardiola. Xavi arrives in place of another Dutchman. But times are different and the challenge is very complicated.

November 5, 2021 (change November 5, 2021 | 14:18)

