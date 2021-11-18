Barcelona, ​​Fuego pre-derby: Laporta “I don’t rule out that Messi or Iniesta may return”

During the presentation of Dani Alves as the new player of Barcelona, ​​the president Joan Laporta spoke at length about what the return to Barcelona of the Brazilian footballer means, thanked his love for the club in some difficult moments blaugrana. A return that, of course, leaves the door open to other possible returns (both on the pitch and in the company organization chart) in the short to medium term, with two clear names in mind: Leo Messi and Andrés Iniesta. Laporta himself spoke about it in no uncertain terms, surprising everyone, suggesting that there could be such an option: “I don’t rule out that Iniesta or Messi will come back. It’s something that has happened now with Dani Alves and I want to thank him for the financial effort. he did. He saw the situation and wants to come and help and fight to be a starter, “the president said.