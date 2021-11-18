Barcelona, Fuego pre-derby: Laporta “I don’t rule out that Messi or Iniesta may return”
Joan Laporta, president of Barcelona, released a real bomb during the presentation of Dani Alves. The Barça president commented that he does not rule out “a return of Messi or Iniesta”, a few days before the derby vs Espanyol.
During the presentation of Dani Alves as the new player of Barcelona, the president Joan Laporta spoke at length about what the return to Barcelona of the Brazilian footballer means, thanked his love for the club in some difficult moments blaugrana. A return that, of course, leaves the door open to other possible returns (both on the pitch and in the company organization chart) in the short to medium term, with two clear names in mind: Leo Messi and Andrés Iniesta. Laporta himself spoke about it in no uncertain terms, surprising everyone, suggesting that there could be such an option: “I don’t rule out that Iniesta or Messi will come back. It’s something that has happened now with Dani Alves and I want to thank him for the financial effort. he did. He saw the situation and wants to come and help and fight to be a starter, “the president said.
“Today there is Dani Alves, tomorrow could be the turn of other names who have made the club great. Messi and Iniesta are two spectacular players. Of course, I cannot foresee the future. They are still playing for other teams”, he commented. Finally, Joan Laporta emphasized the greatness of these players, although she wanted to end her speech with some measure, since both Messi (Paris Saint-Germain) and Andrés Iniesta (Vissel Kobe) have a contractual relationship with other clubs. . “They made Barça grow, we always have them but they are players with a contract in force with other clubs and it must be respected, but in life you never know”, said the Catalan top manager.
