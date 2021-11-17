Barcelona, ​​Laporta: “A return of Messi and Iniesta? I don’t rule it out” | News

The Blaugrana president on the day of Dani Alves’ presentation: “They have a contract and it must be respected, but in life you never know”

After the arrival of Xavi on the bench and the return of Dani Alves, Barcelona do not seem to intend to end thenostalgia operation: “A return of Messi and Iniesta? I don’t rule it out – said the president Joan Laporta on the day of the presentation of the Brazilian full-back – It’s something that happened with Dani. There are personalities who have made the club great and Leo and Andrés are two spectacular players. I can’t predict the future. They are still playing, but they were great at Barça and made the club great. They are players with a contract in force with other clubs and this must be respected, but in life you never know. “

After bringing 38-year-old Dani Alves back to Catalonia, Laporta therefore does not seem to want to close the door to the two great exes, today respectively at Psg and al Vissel Kobe, even if in 2022 they will turn 35 and 38 years old.

Meanwhile the former Juve full-back, a veteran of two seasons at home at the San Paolo, explained what prompted him to dress the blaugrana again: “I am keeping a promise I made to myself. I have changed in many things, but the soul and the spirit are always the same . The fans will like my second version even more: I am more mature and will work harder. This could be the last shirt I will wear, I want to honor it and bring the club back to the top. Then I want to go to the World Cup in Qatar. Xavi? back to play and there had been some meetings, but when he came back I thought he knew what to do. He called me asking if I wanted to help him, I replied that if Barça needs me I didn’t want to know anything else. money, but it was not important to me. From that phone call I already felt like a Barcelona player. “

Alves himself spoke of the possible return of Messi: “If you give me a couple of hours, I’ll go look for him (laughing, ed). Leo is the greatest thing I have ever seen and the great ones are always missing. It would be incredible to see him again here, but unfortunately I don’t know if it will be possible. everyone to come back, I’ve been to many places, but none are like this “.