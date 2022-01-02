Barcelona, ​​last attempt for Dembelé. Xavi: ‘They are far away, I hope you stay’, but he can leave immediately

Ousmane Dembelé leaving Barcelona. The renewal hopes are not completely over yet, but the confidence is not at the highest terms, on the contrary … Barcelona and the French striker want to try to indulge in one last episode, according to the reconstructions of the Spanish newspaper As, on Monday: there will be a definitive meeting between the Blaugrana managers and Moussa Sissoko, the player’s representative. In recent days, the twist: the request for a very important engagement for Dembelé but above all that of a commission worth 45 million euros to sign has left Barcelona, ​​its president Joan Laporta and the coach Xavi speechless, convinced to have reached a total understanding and now in total rupture with the player. And now there are many clubs on him.

IN OR OUT – Despite the strong pessimism, Barcelona will make a desperate attempt to find an agreement, but should the French forward and his agent confirm their position and their economic claims, the class of ’97 would immediately end up on the market and out of the pink, in case of refusal of any type of destination. Today, meanwhile, coach Xavi spoke about the situation and said: “We hope he can stay because he is a player capable of making a difference and he can be the best player in his role. It is an opportunity for him and he cannot leave it. escape. As a sporting project he will no longer be happy in any other club. This is what I pass on to the players. He understood this and the sporting project can prevail over the economic one, so I am optimistic “. NEGOTIATION – “I told him of course that we need him. For us he is an important player. He missed the goal, but he knows that the sporting project is very interesting for him. The economic issue is not my concern. It always goes further. It’s a negotiation, we’ll wait. They have been summoned to meet again, they are far away, but I hope he stays “, Xavi’s gloss. Juventus stay alive as an option, free of charge and affordable figures. Who knows if the bianconeri will not be able to take advantage of this tension …