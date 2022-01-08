Barcelona, ​​Piqué replies to the accusations of being the highest paid by publishing the statement on social media

TO Gerard Piqué the fact that he ended up on TV accused of being the highest paid player in Barcelona did not go down well. And so he decided, surprisingly, to publish his account statement on social media. The diatribe arose after the statements of the journalist Lluis Canut who, during the Onze program of the TV3 broadcaster, detailed the heavy salary of some Blaugrana players, underlining that they were among the causes of Messi’s failure to renew. Piqué, in his opinion, would receive 28 million gross, followed by Busquets (23 million), Alba, Umtiti (20 million) and Ter Stegen (14 million).

Piqué: “Here is 50% of my salary: 2.3 million euros”

Statements that had provoked the immediate reply of Barcelona who had denied the figures with a statement, also specifying that Piqué, Busquets and Jordi Alba had agreed to reduce the salary last summer in the context of the contract renewal. Piqué went further and published the photo of the credit on his account of 2.3 million euros: “Here is 50% of my salary, paid on December 30. Respect us a little”, the defender’s message who, indirectly, wanted to let people know that he received about 4.6 million euros per season, far from the 28 million gross reported by the television broadcaster.