Barcelona, ​​Xavi new coach: Al-Sadd formalizes his return | News

The CEO of the Qatari club announces the agreement with the Catalans: “We have decided not to obstruct his will”

Now it’s official, Xavi Hernandez is the new Barcelona coach. The first to announce his return to blaugrana was theTo the-Sadd, his now former club: “The management of Al Sadd has consented to the transfer of Xavi to Barcelona after the payment of the termination clause provided for in the contract – reads an official note from the Qatari club -. We have agreed on a cooperation with Barcelona in future. Xavi is an important part of Al-Sadd’s history and we wish him the best. “

The decision was also confirmed by the CEO of the company, Turki Al Ali: “Xavi informed us a few days ago of his desire to go to Barcelona at this particular time, due to the critical phase his hometown club is going through. We understand this and have decided not to hinder him. Xavi and his family. they will always remain welcome in Doha “.

The new coach and the Barça emissaries, while the final formalities were being carried out, also found an agreement for the technical staff: Xavi will have two collaborators, his brother Oscar Hernandez and Sergio Alegre; an athletic trainer, Ivan Torres; three analysts, David Prats, Sergio Garcia and Toni Lobo; and a physiotherapist, Carlos Nogueira. They have the task of reviving the club and officially starting the post-Messi era, which with Koeman on the bench had never taken off.

