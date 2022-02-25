Barcelona already knows its rival; This is how the round of 16 of the Europa League were defined

2022-02-25

Barcelona will face the Turkish Galatasaray in the round of 16 of the Europa League, while Betis will face Eintratch Frankfurt and Sevilla will face West Ham, after the draw held this Friday in Switzerland.

The Barça team, who beat Napoli in the play-offs for access to the round of 16 (5-3 overall), will host Galatasaray in the first leg of the tie, classified as first in their group.

Sevilla has had, a priori, the worst luck with West Ham, a team that points to sixth place in the English championship, fighting to get into Champions positions.

Betis, who suffered on Thursday against Zenit Saint Petersburg to get into the round of 16, will face Eintracht Frankfurt for a place in the Europa League quarterfinals.