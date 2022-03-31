Barcelona and Real Madrid break the world record for attendance at a women’s soccer match

Barcelona will play the semi-finals of the women’s Champions League after making a good prediction and eliminating Real Madrid in a Camp Nou overflowing with passion and public, devoted to a team that counts its games this season by victories and that, already champion of League, aspires to repeat the continental title that it won last year.

It was exceeded world record of 90 thousand 185 viewers who attended the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl, reaching the Camp Nou an entrance of 91 thousand 553 fans in a match that, beyond the result (which also), will go down in the history of the competition (the highest attendance ever) and of women’s football in Spain, far exceeding the 60,739 people who attended the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019 for a match between Atlético de Madrid and Barça itself, already converted by its own merits into the world reference of this sport.

In its day, the Barça club made a firm commitment to women’s football and the arrival of Joan Laporta’s board of directors has done nothing more than maintain it, providing all the support to the section, giving it maximum visibility and, when the time comes, risking for bringing a game to the Camp Nou, with all that that entailed. It is true that the Real Madrid poster helped, but it is equally true that proclaiming the challenge of filling the Barcelona stadium seemed almost impossible… Even more so with the risk of rain that threatened the entire day in Barcelona.

But the response from the fans was superb and showed that this Barça is not faked, it is not a fad and that, as Alexia Putellas proclaimed in the preview, it was a day to start a new era. ç

Barça will play the semifinals against the winner of the match Arsenal-Wolfsburg but today, without discussion, it is the favorite team to win a Champions League that is still very big for Real Madrid, a team in formation, which exuded pride and dedication, which never gave up, came to see themselves above the scoreboard but ended up succumbing to logic.