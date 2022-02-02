Barcelona are furious: all Juventus’ fault

In Spain there is talk of Barcelona furious on the market front, behind there would be the moves of Juventus or Manchester United

Juventus and Manchester United in the dock. In Spain we talk about Barcelona “Absolutely outraged” by the attitude of Dembele and his entourage in recent months. The problem is the delayed renewal behind which the Italian and English teams could be concealed.

Born in 1997, Dembele has his contract expiring in June 2022 and, writes ‘sport.es’, in January he refused the assaults of Chelsea, PSG And Tottenham, a factor that has exacerbated the doubts of the Blaugrana management. Although he has repeatedly reiterated that he wants to stay, the offensive winger in the moment of accepting the renewal offer has always pulled back. Thus the hypothesis of farewell on a free transfer at the end of the season begins to become more and more concrete. In recent days there has even been talk of a termination, but it cannot be ruled out that the player will be relegated to the stands in the last six months of his Catalan adventure.

Transfer market, doubts about Dembele’s future: Barcelona blames Juventus and Manchester United

To the Boatto explain Dembele’s behavior, clearly indicate Juventus or Manchester United as responsible. The strange attitude, explains the aforementioned portal, would reveal “clearly the signing of a sort of pre-contract for June that prevents him from negotiating with any other club”.

United, curiously, would not have made any offers in January despite having tried several offers over the past two summers. Juve, on the other hand, in recent months have also talked a lot with their agent but have ruled out the possibility of buying him in the winter.

At Barcelona, ​​therefore, they deal with the many doubts about the fate of their talent. The company of Lambsfor its part, it seems to be observing the situation with great interest. It cannot be ruled out that she may decide to attempt the decisive thrust in the coming months.