Barcelona beat Levante in the last minutes thanks to Luuk de Jong and continues to dream of LaLiga!

2022-04-10

The Barcelona extended his good streak with a new victory in LaLiga, this time by 2-3, with a goal from luuk de jong in the discount, on your visit to the I raisedthis Sunday on matchday 31.

those of Xavi thus regain second place in the table, since the Seville had been placed in that position provisionally on Friday, after winning 4-2 at Grenade.

Now Barça climbs back to that position, level on points with Seville, which is third. The two parted ways this weekend. Atletico Madridwhich is three points behind the two after losing 1-0 to Majorca.

Leader real Madrid still sitting comfortably on top. He won 2-0 at Getafe and has 12 points of margin on Barcelona Y Sevillea very important distance when there are only seven days left for the end of the tournament.