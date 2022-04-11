Barcelona beat Levante in the last minutes thanks to Luuk de Jong and continues to dream of LaLiga!
The Barcelona extended his good streak with a new victory in LaLiga, this time by 2-3, with a goal from luuk de jong in the discount, on your visit to the I raisedthis Sunday on matchday 31.
those of Xavi thus regain second place in the table, since the Seville had been placed in that position provisionally on Friday, after winning 4-2 at Grenade.
Now Barça climbs back to that position, level on points with Seville, which is third. The two parted ways this weekend. Atletico Madridwhich is three points behind the two after losing 1-0 to Majorca.
Leader real Madrid still sitting comfortably on top. He won 2-0 at Getafe and has 12 points of margin on Barcelona Y Sevillea very important distance when there are only seven days left for the end of the tournament.
For him Barcelona It was his seventh consecutive victory in LaLiga, among which the most notorious was the 0-4 achieved on March 20 at the stadium of real Madrid.
During their visit to the Ciudad de Valencia stadium this Sunday, the Catalan team began losing. The I raised took the lead in the 51st minute, when Jose Luis Moraleswho had missed a one-on-one in the first half, converted a penalty.
In minute 55, the ‘granota’ squad had another penalty in favor, but this time Ter Stegen stopped launching Roger Marti. That intervention of the German goalkeeper served as a shock to the Blaugrana, who began to wake up.
The equalizing goal of Barcelona The Gabonese got it in 59 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyanghead to center Ousmane Dembele. The second of the Barça got it pedri in 63, with a hit with the inside after an assist from Gavi.
As a penalty, he equalized again I raisedthrough Gonzalo Melero in 83, but in the final discount (90 + 2) the head of luuk de jongto the center of Jordi Albato decide the party in favor of those led by Xavi Hernandez.
This victory allows the Barcelona consolidate within the Champions League area, maintaining a four-point advantage over Betis.
The next challenge for the azulgranas will be on Thursday at the Camp Nou, where they will receive EintrachtFrankfurt in the second leg of the Europa League quarterfinals, after a 1-1 draw in Germany.
For his part, the I raisednineteenth, is still in direct relegation positions, now seven points from the safety zone (Mallorca, 17th).